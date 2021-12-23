A New Jersey commission has adopted the state’s new congressional district map, about one month ahead of a Jan. 18 deadline. The map will take effect for the 2022 midterm election and features changes that will impact some incumbents next year.

The process has drawn backlash from Republican and progressive groups alike, who criticized what they said is a lack of transparency and public input, especially in the final stages.

The Congressional Redistricting Commission, made up of six Democrats, six Republicans, and an independent chairperson, voted Wednesday morning along party lines on two maps — one drawn by Democrats and the other drawn by Republicans.

Independent Chair John Wallace, a retired state Supreme Court justice, served as the tiebreaker and selected the map drawn by Democrats.

He stated that it was “simply” because the commission chose the map drawn by Republicans the last time around, in 2011.

At Wednesday’s commission meeting in Trenton, Wallace said both maps “substantially” adhered to standards set by the state and the federal government, though he added that the Democratic map scored a few more points for “partisan fairness.”

Democrat delegation chair Janice Fuller applauded the chairman’s selection.

“We had to make some very difficult decisions about how we were able to construct districts that minimized county and municipal splits, embraced the growing diversity of our state, made sure that we were complying with the [federal Voting Rights Act], and strengthened those communities’ voices in this process,” Fuller said.

However, Republican delegation chair Doug Steinhardt questioned Wallace’s reasoning.

“Every election is intended to be a competitive process. And I shudder to think that we’re going to start selecting our candidates simply because they’re the ones that lost last time,” Wallace said.

“Justice Wallace was selected to be a 13th member, but in the end, he proved simply to be a seventh Democrat,” he added.

Wallace had told reporters he would stick around for questions following the meeting, but left the room while they were speaking with Steinhardt.

Steinhardt told reporters he had not seen the Democrats’ map until he was traveling to the State House for the meeting.