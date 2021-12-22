New Jersey lawmakers took action Monday on parts of a gun reform package backed by Gov. Phil Murphy, but it’s unclear if any of those measures — and any measures not voted on this week — will be signed into law during the lame duck session.

Proponents say the bundle, nearly a dozen that would do things like ban .50 caliber weapons and require gun owners who move from out-of-state to register their guns, could help curb gun violence in some of the state’s major cities.

On Monday, the General Assembly passed the latter bill by a 47-26 vote. It also passed a resolution supporting Murphy’s call to reconvene the States For Gun Safety summit — a regional summit that draws officials from several U.S. states to discuss gun violence and safety.

Both houses unanimously passed a bill to ensure students’ well-being during school active shooter drills. It would prohibit the use of panic or trauma-inducing content and imagery in instructional material.