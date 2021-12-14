N.J. Assembly committee clears 9 new gun control bills

The New Jersey General Assembly Judiciary Committee on Monday cleared nine proposals to help address gun violence in the state — among them a bill that would ban .50 caliber weapons and another that would punish gun owners who do not properly store their firearms in a gun safe or a lockbox.

They primarily voted along party lines to move the bills to the Assembly floor.

The other measures include an amendment that would require gun owners to renew their firearm purchaser ID card every four years (currently the ID cards don’t expire); one that would require manufacturers to keep an electronic record of ammunition sales; a broader bill that would give the state’s Attorney General the power to take legal action against firearms manufacturers, retail dealers, and other gun industry members that knowingly or recklessly endanger public safety and health; and a bill that would require people who move to New Jersey to register their firearms with the state.