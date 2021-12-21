Testy day in Trenton: Assembly Republicans obstruct Dems’ legislative plans

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

New Jersey’s Democratic-led Legislature on Monday started the last session of 2021 with more than 250 measures on the agenda, but Republicans made certain things weren’t going to happen either quickly or smoothly in the Assembly.

For bill after bill, a small number of Republican Assembly members used their time to either object to the Democrats’ pandemic-driven rules for accessing the State House or to praise a measure, in all cases slowing the progress on even the most minor of bills.

Some work still did get done, including the approval of new gun control legislation and agreement with some conditional vetoes issued by Gov. Phil Murphy on matters ranging from police review of body-worn camera footage to insurance coverage of telemedicine visits.

However, a number of gun control and other measures were not considered. Several other Democratic priorities, such as a measure codifying abortion rights into law, were not scheduled for a vote at all, as negotiations continued behind the scenes over a bill even some Democratic members think goes too far.

Source of drama

But the biggest news of the day may have been the theatrics and politicking in the Assembly that accompanied nearly every bill.

The Senate finished its business in less than two hours, with most members present and just a few minutes of complaints voiced by Republicans. In the Assembly, however, a few of the 20 Republicans who participated in the session by telephone rather than follow the rule that requires all those entering the state complex to either show a vaccination card or take a rapid COVID-19 test, first protested the rule and then spoke on nearly every bill up for a vote, even those that they supported and would normally move quickly.

At one point more than four hours into the session that was still proceeding at 9 p.m., Assemblyman Erik Peterson (R-Hunterdon), who was probably the most vocal member, began speaking about a bill by essentially reading its summary. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-Middlesex) voiced what had been clear since the start of the voting around 1 p.m.: “You’re trying to delay the process, but go ahead, you’re doing a fine job.”

Republicans had filed a suit against the State House access rule earlier this month and were able to get past State Police and security and attend a Dec. 2 session. Coughlin called it a “colossal failure of security.”

This time, State Police did not allow them in if they did not comply with the vaccine or testing mandate. Republicans have lost two legal cases — including one filed Monday — seeking to block the rule at least temporarily, with a court date set for April 11 for a full hearing. A number of more moderate Republicans, including the minority leader Jon Bramnick (R-Union) did comply with the rule and attended the session in person.