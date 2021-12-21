Controversial tax breaks for AC casinos pass in N.J. Senate

The New Jersey Senate on Monday approved controversial new tax breaks for Atlantic City casinos.

Billed by supporters as a way to keep casinos afloat during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the legislation revises an existing 2016 law allowing casinos to make payments in lieu of property taxes (or PILOTs). It passed the Senate by a 21-15 vote, with four senators abstaining. The Assembly planned to take up the bill later on Monday.

Under the original law, casinos make payments in lieu of property taxes to Atlantic City, Atlantic County, and the city’s school system. The bill, introduced in June, would reduce an increase in those payments set to take effect in 2022. It would also remove internet gambling and sports betting money — Atlantic City’s two fastest-growing revenue streams — from calculations of how much the casinos have to pay. Normal state taxes on those items would remain in place.

Gov. Phil Murphy declined to comment Monday on whether he would sign the bill, but he said “conceptually, to me, that’s headed in the right direction.”

State Sen. Vince Polistina, who represents Atlantic County, was among the no votes. He said taxpayers aren’t being treated fairly in the legislation.

“If the current PILOT legislation that is in place right now is continued, Atlantic County taxpayers would be due a little bit in excess of $22 million,” he said. “This legislation, of course, sets the amount due to Atlantic County taxpayers at $17.5 million.”