N.J. close to codifying same-sex marriage

A bill to enshrine same-sex marriage into state law took a major step forward on Monday.

The Senate passed the measure by a 35-4 vote. The Assembly planned to take up the bill later on Monday. Lawmakers who introduced the bill said it was necessary to protect the rights of same-sex couples.

Same-sex marriage has been legal in the state since 2013 when a judge ruled that New Jersey’s then-exclusion of same-sex couples from civil marriage violated the state constitution’s equal protection guarantee.

After the U.S. Supreme Court issued a similar ruling in 2015, same-sex couples were permitted to marry in all 50 states.

However, there has been no statutory law codifying same-sex marriage.