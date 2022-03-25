This story originally appeared on WITF

Earlier this month, at around dinner time on a Friday after a long work week, Latino advocacy group CASA hosted an informational session to talk about new state House districts in York and Lancaster counties.

While others were starting their weekend, more than 60 people joined the online meeting. Some set up their phone cameras in their cars while driving; others listened while digging into their meals.

CASA’s Maria Gutierrez, who leads the organization’s redistricting advocacy efforts, dove into a presentation comparing what a court would later uphold as the final legislative maps with the community maps her group had drafted.

She told the audience to feel proud of their efforts — because the approved maps reflect the community feedback each person helped gather. With the help of members and organizers, CASA gathered 120 community maps from Lancaster and 155 from York.

“Look, this means that they listened to us, they respected us and they tended to us,” Gutierrez said in Spanish to her audience. “You feel that the fight was worth it.”

During the meeting, Fanny Duarte from Norristown said something you hear again and again from Latinos when they talk about representation: A Latino candidate would be better.

“He understands our necessities, his family has gone through what the majority of Hispanics go through here, and it’s important because he’s going to look out for the community that got him there in the first place,” Duarte said.

The complicated process of drawing new district lines for state lawmakers is now over. The monumental task often prompted outcry against – and sometimes praise for – how communities are parceled.

Advocacy groups strived to make their voice heard by attending public hearings and submitting their own maps based on community feedback.

State leaders responded with creation of more than a dozen of what are called “opportunity districts”—meaning they are designed to allow minority communities to elect a candidate of their choice.