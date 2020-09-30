Trenton’s mayor has vetoed an ordinance Tuesday that would have moved municipal elections in New Jersey’s capital city from the spring to the fall starting in 2022.

The bill would have undone an ordinance passed earlier this year that sought voter approval to move the nonpartisan contests from May to November. Instead, the election would have moved simply on the council’s say so. Changing the election date also would have extended the terms of the mayor and council in the process.

In Mayor Reed Gusciora’s veto message to the council, he wrote that the costs of a revised municipal election would need to be evaluated. He added that any reform made would need to determine whether the proposed ordinance is likely to increase voter turnout and that the question should be established as a referendum.

“This completely takes it out of voters’ input and just puts it in the hands of council,” Gusciora said in a follow-up interview with WHYY. He further expressed that if anyone should decide on whether anyone should have an extended term, it should be the voters.

“I don’t know why they have no faith in the citizens of Trenton to make that decision,” he said. “Especially when you’re gonna enhance your own salary by six months and your term – your longevity – by six months.”