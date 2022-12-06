Another plot twist has been added to the drama that is Trenton city politics, this time involving the three at-large seats and two ward races up for grabs in runoff races for city council.

On Sunday, Mercer County Superior Court Judge Robert Lougy ordered a runoff election for the North and South Ward council seats take place on Dec. 13, while the runoffs for the three at-large seats happen on Jan. 24, 2023.

Lougy’s decision, according to NJ Advance Media, reverses his earlier ruling that sent both runoff contests to January.

“The North Ward and the South Ward, unfortunately, just got swept up in this,” said Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University.

Rasmussen said it was clear those two wards were headed towards a runoff because none of the candidates received at least 50% of the vote.

“The candidates in the ward seats cried foul and said, ‘Well, wait a minute, why do we have to go back out to voters? We’ve been telling voters December 13, why do we have to go back out again,’” he said.