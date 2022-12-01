An ongoing debate in the Garden State will be settled once and for all, should the Legislature sign off on a bill that was proposed in October.

Central Jersey does exist.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Central Jersey exists,” said state Sen. Andrew Zwicker. “I live in Central Jersey. I work in Central Jersey. I represent Central Jersey.”

Zwicker is one of the sponsors of a bill that would define Central Jersey for tourism purposes.

Not only would it put Central Jersey on the map, but the bill will help bring tourism back to pre-pandemic levels by directing the Division of Travel and Tourism to promote the region. It would also redirect some of the federal economic relief money that supports tourism promotion to regions in need of economic relief.

In this instance, Central Jersey.

Zwicker noted how the shore region has made a comeback, compared to his region.

“Not to say that individual businesses weren’t hurting,” he said. “Not to say that there are lots of issues that still have to be improved in the shore region, but it looks like it’s coming back.”