Advocacy groups in New Jersey are fighting for better working conditions for domestic workers like housekeepers, in-home cooks, and laundry workers.

The New Jersey Senate Labor Committee advanced legislation codifying domestic worker protections. Named the “Domestic Workers’ Bill of Rights, the bill would provide privacy rights to domestic workers, and require employers and domestic employees to enter into a written contract.

It would also establish penalties for companies that aren’t in compliance, including penalties for employer retaliation against workers, and create a state board to monitor the bill’s enforcement.

Domestic workers have historically been prone to abuse regarding wages and the terms of their employment, supporters say.