Journalists from WHYY News will offer a media literacy class at Ulysses S. Grant Intermediate School in Trenton, New Jersey, on June 4.

The interactive session at 159 N. Clinton Ave. will be offered to a group of fifth graders who will collaborate on a podcast this summer. Students will explore the world of news and learn about news gathering, story ideation and storyboarding and discuss the role of journalism and journalists in a democracy.

WHYY New Jersey reporter David Matthau and Madhusmita “Madhu” Bora, managing editor for suburban news, will lead the class teaching students about the interview process, news gathering equipment and tools and the publication and broadcasting process. Students will also have the chance to hold a microphone and conduct an interview with one of their fellow classmates.

David Matthau is a WHYY New Jersey reporter covering the State House and general assignments in the Garden State. Prior to joining WHYY, Matthau was lead investigative reporter for New Jersey 101.5 News. He’s won multiple Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists awards, the National Association of Broadcasters Service to Community Award, and contributed to the National Edward R. Murrow Best Newscast award. He is a graduate of the University of Southern California, and lives in Mercer County, New Jersey.

Madhusmita “Madhu” Bora is WHYY News’ managing editor of suburban coverage and an Assamese American journalist, teacher, writer, filmmaker and award-winning dancer. She has previously worked for The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Indianapolis Star, Tampa Bay Times and The Press of Atlantic City.