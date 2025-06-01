From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

WHYY is hosting a community barbecue with the Trenton Community Street Team on June 29 from noon to 3 p.m. at Roberto Clemente Park, 319 Academy St., in Trenton, New Jersey.

The event will provide residents with an opportunity to discuss story ideas, ask questions, learn about the news gathering process and enjoy a delicious complimentary lunch from a local vendor.

The community barbecue will also give WHYY New Jersey reporter David Matthau and suburban managing editor Madhusmita “Madhu” Bora a chance to connect and hear directly from community members, and learn about issues affecting residents. The Trenton Community Street Team is a community-based network of individuals, families, organizations and service providers that puts the community at the center of violence prevention, treating violence as a public health crisis.

The team says its work is designed to support community members by intervening after a violent act and preventing further violence before it happens. Services include incident response, victim advocacy, safe passage, public safety roundtables, community walks and other activities.

David Matthau covers the New Jersey state Legislature and general assignments in the Garden State. Prior to joining WHYY, Matthau was lead investigative reporter for New Jersey 101.5 News. He’s won multiple Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists awards, the National Association of Broadcasters Service to Community Award and contributed to the National Edward R. Murrow Best Newscast award. He is a graduate of the University of Southern California, and lives in Mercer County, New Jersey.

Madhusmita “Madhu” Bora is an Assamese American journalist, teacher, writer, filmmaker and award-winning dancer. She has previously worked for The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Indianapolis Star, Tampa Bay Times and The Press of Atlantic City.

Her work has appeared in numerous publications, including Quartz, WURD Radio, All India Radio and SAGE Business Researcher. She is an adjunct professor at Lincoln University and lives in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

Editor’s note: This WHYY News community event is supported by the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation.