Penns Grove hopes to turn vacants into value by auctioning borough-owned properties

The borough of Penns Grove in Salem County, New Jersey is auctioning off properties it has owned for at least the last couple of years. It’s part of boosting the number of homeowners in the community, while making some much needed money.

The borough receives what is called “transitional aid” from the state which requires some oversight, according to Sean Brown, the borough’s business administrator and economic development coordinator.

“There’s certain rules that we have to follow,” he explained. This is different from the state’s takeover of Atlantic City, where the state had full control of how the city functioned in order to fix the city’s fiscal woes.

“Our state monitor required that we raise more money in the borough to basically, as the mayor says, ‘get off welfare’ so that we can manage our finances, our hiring and all with full sovereignty,” Brown said.