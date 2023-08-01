Trenton’s Route 29 Boulevard Project takes a step forward

From Princeton to Cape May, what do you wonder about South Jersey, its people, and its culture that you want WHYY to investigate? Let us know here.

A project to re-imagine the Delaware River waterfront in New Jersey’s capital city took a step forward.

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora announced last week the project received a $1.016 million grant from the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission to look at concepts for redesigning State Route 29 from Landing Street near the Trenton Thunder Ballpark to north of Calhoun Street.

“[This] planning grant will enable us to redesign the highway … that goes along our waterfront to essentially bow it out so that we can recapture more waterfront,” he said. “That will be an economic viability for the city.”

Before the state highway was constructed, the area was known as Stacy Park, a waterfront signature near the state house defined by large open spaces, landscaped features, and promenades. The state purchased a large portion of the park in the 1950s to build a four-lane limited-access highway.