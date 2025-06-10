From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Once a powerhouse of American industry, the Roebling Wire Works factory in Trenton, New Jersey, forged steel cables that suspended the Brooklyn and Golden Gate bridges. But as the nation’s manufacturing might waned, the factory — founded in 1848 — fell silent in 1973.

Today, the capital city has big plans to renovate the facility, which currently houses a skateboard park and a nonprofit circus workshop, thanks to a $7 million grant from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

Reed Gusciora, Trenton’s mayor, said half of the money will be used to rehabilitate the landmark edifice, fixing windows and the roof and stabilizing the frame of the building, which is listed on the state and national historic registers.

He said the structure will eventually become Trenton’s civic center.

“For community activities, senior activities, nonprofits can come and have events here, it’s a huge space that can hold a few thousand people at the same time,” Gusciora said.

He said the building will also feature a variety of farmers market shops offering locally made and grown products.