Burlington County partnership to increase police presence around River Line communities

The Burlington County Sheriff’s Office will work with police departments in the river towns and NJ Transit Police to deter crime.

the outside of the NJ Transit River Line

The NJ Transit River Line between Camden and Trenton stops in Riverton, N.J. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

For the last couple of weeks, Burlington County sheriff’s officers have been patrolling the streets in the towns served by NJ Transit’s River Line, from Palmyra to Bordentown. It’s part of a partnership between the municipalities, the sheriff’s office and NJ Transit police to actively protect neighborhoods near the light rail.

Bordentown City Police Chief Shaun Lafferty, who is president of the Burlington County Association of Police Chiefs, said the executive board of the association shared their concerns about an increase in the number of incidents that were occurring in River Line communities.

Sen. [Troy] Singleton and Asw. [Andrea] Katz listened to stakeholders’ concerns and made a serious commitment to invest in improving the quality of life and safety within our River Line communities,” he said.

the NJ Transit River Line as seen from the platform
The NJ Transit River Line between Camden and Trenton stops in Riverton, N.J. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Singleton was on hand for Monday’s announcement to present a ceremonial check to the Burlington County Sheriff’s Office for $150,000. The money, which was secured through this year’s state budget, will go to overtime costs for officers who work special assignments patrolling neighborhoods around the River Line.

County Sheriff James Kostoplis hopes the money will last about a year.

“We’ll have to adapt as things go on,” he said. “We meet with the chiefs, and they let us know what the trends are, and we will change as different things happen.”

  • Burlington County officials hold a check
    Burlington County officials accept $150,000 in state funding that will allow local and county law enforcement to team up to fight crime along the River Line light rail system between Camden and Trenton. The money will primarily pay for law enforcement overtime while they battle an increase in theft and vagrancy along the transit corridor. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Troy Singleton speaks behind a podium next to two officers
    New Jersey state Sen. Troy Singleton (left) sponsored legislation, with state Assemblywoman Andrea Katz, to spend $150,000 in support of local and county law enforcement to improve public safety along the River Line light rail line between Camden and Trenton. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Allison Eckel speaks behind a podium
    Burlington County Commissioner Allison Eckel announces a state-funded initiative that will allow local an county law enforcement to team up to fight crime in towns like Riverton along the River Line light rail system between Camden and Trenton. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Kostoplis added the county’s goal is not just to respond to incidents, “but to create a safer environment through proactive policing, community engagement and providing direct support to our municipal police departments.”

That direct support includes being available for transporting prisoners to the county detention center in Mount Holly.

Riverton Police Chief Andrew Beuschel said that is a help to his small department.

“As a seven-man police force, we are sometimes limited, especially when it comes to transporting arrestees to jail or exploring solutions to address individuals facing homelessness,” he said.

Officials said there hasn’t been any spike or uptick in crime in the areas around the River Line, but quality-of-life issues persist.

“What we are seeing is originating here, around the light rails,” Beuschel added. “That is where most of our crimes are either occurring or the person that is committing the crime has originated from.”

Singleton said the partnership is “critically important for the peace of mind of residents.” He adds that they don’t want to term it as “a Philadelphia issue.”

“We are concerned about some of the transient nature of things that are happening here, and what that means to the quality of life of the residents of these communities.”

P. Kenneth Burns poses for a photo at WHYY

