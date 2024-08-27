Burlington County partnership to increase police presence around River Line communities

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

For the last couple of weeks, Burlington County sheriff’s officers have been patrolling the streets in the towns served by NJ Transit’s River Line, from Palmyra to Bordentown. It’s part of a partnership between the municipalities, the sheriff’s office and NJ Transit police to actively protect neighborhoods near the light rail.

Bordentown City Police Chief Shaun Lafferty, who is president of the Burlington County Association of Police Chiefs, said the executive board of the association shared their concerns about an increase in the number of incidents that were occurring in River Line communities.

“Sen. [Troy] Singleton and Asw. [Andrea] Katz listened to stakeholders’ concerns and made a serious commitment to invest in improving the quality of life and safety within our River Line communities,” he said.

Singleton was on hand for Monday’s announcement to present a ceremonial check to the Burlington County Sheriff’s Office for $150,000. The money, which was secured through this year’s state budget, will go to overtime costs for officers who work special assignments patrolling neighborhoods around the River Line.

County Sheriff James Kostoplis hopes the money will last about a year.

“We’ll have to adapt as things go on,” he said. “We meet with the chiefs, and they let us know what the trends are, and we will change as different things happen.”