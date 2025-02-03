All candidates agreed New Jersey’s school funding formula must be improved to avoid unexpected funding, staffing and program cuts with little warning.

But Newark Mayor Baraka said the root of the issue must be addressed.

“There’s too many districts, we have too many superintendents, we have more districts than we actually have mayors, we need to be talking about unified school districts,” he said. “We have to get rid of segregation and integrate our schools, so kids can be in these seats, and we can get more money to municipalities, that’s the bottom line.”

NJEA president Sean Spiller agreed changes must be made.

“You can’t have a space where you reduce the aid by such an amount that all of a sudden the services that so many rely on are pulled out from under their feet,” he said. “What cannot be the solution is we’re going to have it [the aid] reduced at such a level that you’ve got students in those classrooms who don’t get to take the courses they need.”

All six candidates agreed the state must continue to fully fund the public sector pension system, make pre-K universal, demand more federal support and look for innovative ways to save money and not raise property taxes.

But Sweeney said, “We’ve got to fix our own problem because Washington is not going to help us.” He continued, “We cannot expect Washington to bail us out … we have to balance a budget year in and year out; it’s a different animal.”

The candidates also agreed on the need to build more affordable housing in New Jersey, support programs and policies that guarantee clean and safe drinking water in all parts of the state and support transgender rights.

Recent polls show most New Jersey voters are undecided about which Democratic candidate for governor they support, but Rep. Mikie Sherrill holds a slight edge right now.

The Democratic debate was sponsored by the New Jersey Globe, On New Jersey and the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University.

A Republican gubernatorial debate that will feature State Sen. Jon Bramnick, former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, former state Sen. Ed Durr and former radio host Bill Spadea will take place at Rider University on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.