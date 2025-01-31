Hetty Rosenstein, who heads up New Jersey Resistance, a group that fights attacks on political and human rights in the Garden State, said who becomes the next governor really matters.

“It matters in this state and in this country, because we’ve been at the forefront of civil rights, of health care access,” she said. “We’re challenging candidates to have a platform that will continue to build in this most diverse state.”

Rosenstein said all organizations and groups in the coalition have signed the pledge.

“We’re doing that together and we’re asking that of some terrific people who are running, some who might be less terrific, we’re hoping that they will step up and that we can support a great candidate,” she said.

New Jersey Citizen Action Executive Director Dena Mottola Jaborska said President Trump’s executive orders and actions threaten immigrants, seniors, the sick and disabled, children, Black and Latino people, the LGBTQ+ community, poor people, women and civil service employees.

“Our next governor must be crystal clear about Trump’s comprehensive assault on the American people and our democracy, he or she must be ready to stand up and fight this assault,” said Mottola Jaborska.

“The vast majority of Americans are in Trump’s line of fire as he pursues a policy agenda that benefits the wealthy and empowers radical extremists who want to dismantle our democratic values.”

She stressed that far too many leaders in the Garden State have been silent about actions taken by the president.

“Their silence is dangerous because it only signals to Trump that it’s okay to continue with the mass cruelty,” she said. “We need our next governor to be strong and tireless in our defense.”

Stephen Johnson is president of CWA Local 1084, a union representing hundreds of employees who administer public assistance for multiple programs, including SNAP and Medicaid benefits.

He warned of an impending crisis, emphasizing that the stakes have never been higher.

“In New Jersey, we need someone [for governor] with a strong commitment to protect our workers, the people we serve and our community,” he said. “We are determined to only back candidates who use their elected office to improve working people’s lives.

Sunni Vargas, political director of the New Jersey Working Families Party, said New Jersey leaders must do everything they can to fight back and protect Garden State residents from harm by this administration.

“It is more important than ever that our next governor will stand for New Jersey values, and not the values of CEOs, we must prioritize the needs of working families,” she said. “We need a governor who will stand up to President Donald Trump, by investing in our schools, expanding access to New Jersey Transit and safeguarding access to health care for women and trans New Jerseyans.”