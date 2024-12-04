“On the Republican side, probably Jack Ciattarelli, he has raised more money. He was the candidate in 2021, lost by about three points to [Gov.] Phil Murphy, [and] has not stopped running since then,” he said.

Woolley said another GOP contender, conservative radio host Bill Spadea, has campaign signs up all over the state.

“He is a full-on Trumper and he has the endorsement of one of the most important Republican Party chairs,” he said, referring to Ocean County Republican Chairman George Gilmore, who endorsed Spadea this summer.

New Jersey state Sen. Jon Bramnick, who did not support President-elect Trump, is also in the Republican race, as is former GOP state Sen. Ed Durr. State Sen. Michael Testa has been mentioned as a possible candidate but has not officially declared candidacy.

Among Democrats, North Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer has already raised more than $20 million for his campaign, Dworkin said, and Sean Spiller, the president of the New Jersey Education Association, has millions of dollars in his war chest; however, they are currently not considered front-runners.

“Most analysts might say it’s Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill from Northern New Jersey,” Dworkin said.

Woolley agreed that Sherrill appears to be leading the pack.

“She’s the only woman on the Democratic side, or actually on either side in this race, and she has the ability to raise money, but she also seems to have the ability to get a lot of very important endorsements,” Woolley said.

He said Jersey’s gubernatorial race is always somewhat of a reaction to a newly elected president.

“It’s likely that’s going to give the Democratic candidate in the general election something of a boost,” he said. “Simply because voters tend to react in New Jersey against whoever is sitting in the White House.”

Dworkin said Democratic voters will have a choice about what kind of candidate they will select when they head to the polls for the primary next June.

“One who is focused on standing up to Trump, or are the Democrats going to return to their roots as a mainstream, working-class party that is focused not on Trump but on making New Jersey affordable,” he said.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and former state Senate President Steve Sweeney are running in the Democratic primary.