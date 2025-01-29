Trump Impact

All the executive orders Trump signed after 1 week in office

President Trump signed a slew of orders during his first week in office, impacting policy on immigration, the environment, federal diversity programs and more.

    By
  • NPR Staff
    • January 29, 2025
Donald Trump signing an executive order at his desk

President Donald Trump signs an executive order on birthright citizenship in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

This story originally appeared on NPR.

President Trump promised to do a lot right from the start if elected, and he certainly did that.

During his first week in office, Trump signed dozens of executive orders affecting everything from immigration, climate change and oil exploration to health and medical research, as well as eliminating federal diversity programs, directives defining gender and much, much more.

Some of the executive actions will have immediate impacts, and others — like his attempt at getting rid of birthright citizenship for people born in the U.S. to parents without permanent legal status — will be challenged in the courts.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Trump’s actions include memorandums, proclamations and executive orders. All can be consequential, but some have more weight than others. Orders are publicly tracked in the Federal Register and cannot be easily overturned by Congress, though they can be blocked or challenged.

Here are the executive orders Trump put forward between Jan. 20 and 27 (the full list of actions, including memos and proclamations, appears on the White House website):

NPR’s Domenico Montanaro, Christina Gatti, Camila Domonoske and Andrea Hsu contributed to this report.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate