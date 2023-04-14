New Jersey and Pennsylvania Governors Phil Murphy and Josh Shapiro announced the states would join forces to strengthen labor law enforcement in the neighboring states.

The Democrats unveiled a new interstate task force to tackle wage theft and worker misclassification.

“If you’re a bad apple contractor, we’re either going to bring you into compliance, or we’re going to put you out of business, period,” Murphy said.

Shapiro said the states would partner to bolster union protections and invest in new union apprenticeships.

Murphy and Shapiro announced the task force at the Finishing Trades Institute in Philadelphia.

“My budget that I proposed a couple months ago, that the lawmakers are now considering, invests…in making sure we bring [vocational and technical education and training] back into our classrooms, invests in union apprentices, and does our best to connect the dots between the jobs of today and tomorrow,” Shapiro said.