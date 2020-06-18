General board hearing Thursday likely to focus on school officers and reopening plans

Both the Philadelphia Student Union and UrbEd, another student advocacy group, have outlined agendas and demands for changing a “culture of policing” in schools to one focused on restorative justice and providing students with more supports in social services and mental health. The District spends more than $31 million on security.

PSU has an online petition on Change.org calling for school police to be replaced by community members trained in restorative justice and de-escalation tactics. They also want to end the current Memorandum of Understanding that the District has with the Philadelphia Police Department, which outlines the terms and conditions under which police are called to the schools and what they are permitted to do once they get there. Under state law, every district and charter school must have such a legal understanding.

Bethel has reached out to both groups and said Wednesday that he had a meeting with UrbEd, a nonprofit founded by recent Science Leadership Academy graduates who are intent on bringing more equity to education.

UrbEd organized an email campaign in which students and others wrote board members daily calling for a “transition away from school resource officers to community-based safety officers,” who are retrained, including in anti-racism, to prioritize student health and safety over discipline. The group also wants some of the money spent on security to be reallocated to other needs, including more nurses and arts programming.

Bethel said that he has reached out to PSU and that he is awaiting a time to meet with them. PSU is planning a virtual rally before the 4 p.m. hearing to press their demands, and six members of the group have signed up to speak on police-free schools.

At the UrbEd meeting, Bethel said, he emphasized that he wants students to continue to have a voice.

“They are our constituency,” he said. “I said that we’ll always be respectful of them and hope they’ll be respectful of us and that while we won’t agree on everything, we can work on consensus and create a very strong partnership that can help our work moving forward.”

Wilkerson said of Bethel: “His whole sense is that we don’t need safety officers as much as we need people who can relate to children, who are trained in trauma-informed care, and when there are crises in schools that they ought to bring non-policing skills to bear.”

Making this all happen, she said, still “is a work in progress.”

The meeting will be live-streamed on the District’s PSTV channel and on its website.