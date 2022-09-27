Students are still camped out in protest at the University of Pennsylvania, demanding the school drop any investments in fossil fuels, help save affordable housing nearby, and make payments to the School District of Philadelphia. But, protestors say they’re facing attempts at “intimidation” from Penn administrators.

“This tactic of intimidation has been harmful to protesters’ mental health and detracted time and effort from our organizing for these important causes, which is likely part of the University’s goal,” said Katie Francis, a protester who’s been involved in the encampment, at a rally at the encampment Monday.

Organizers say roughly a dozen students have camped out on College Green each night for over a week now. They plan to stay until their demands are met.

The students, many with Fossil Free Penn, are calling for the school to divest its endowment from fossil fuel companies over their role in climate change, and contribute $10 million to preserve the University City Townhomes as affordable housing. They’re also demanding the school make yearly payments in lieu of taxes to Philly public schools — at 40% of the property taxes the university would pay if it weren’t exempt — beyond the $100 million donation that Penn has promised to help fix infrastructure problems in Philly public schools, like asbestos.

Organizers say administration officials have repeatedly visited the protest encampment to ask students to identify themselves and leave.

They say several protesters received emails indicating the possibility of disciplinary action. A copy shown to PlanPhilly by a student states that participation in the encampment may be in violation of university policies. According to the email, a report to the Center for Community Standards and Accountability by the Division of the Vice Provost for University Life claims that the protesters did not reserve space on the campus green, they declined to relocate when asked to do so by campus administrators, that the encampment has or will interfere with the activities of others on campus, and that it poses a safety risk.

But students and faculty members disagree.