Sen. Street plans bill to ban chokeholds in Pennsylvania

State Sen. Sharif Street was joined by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and other state and local officials in Philadelphia Thursday to call for a ban for a ban on chokeholds by law enforcement in Pennsylvania. It comes as lawmakers in Harrisburg consider a series of reforms and as protests demanding an end to police brutality enter their 20th day.

Street, D-Philadelphia, plans to introduce a bill to ban on “the use of the standard chokehold and define positional asphyxia as any action that inhibits breath or the flow of blood to the brain due to physical position” in the state.

These types of restraints are not allowed to be used by police officers in departments accredited by the state’s Chief of Police Association, Street said in a memo seeking co-sponsors for the bill. However, he said according to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, 118 of about 1,000 law enforcement agencies have this accreditation.

Philadelphia’s City Council is considering a similar ban.

“‘I can’t breathe’ is the painful cry that brings us here today to have this discussion,” said Shapiro during a press conference on the bill at Philadelphia City Hall. “We must listen to that cry, I believe, use the power that each of us has in order to bring about meaningful change.”