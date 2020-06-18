Sen. Street plans bill to ban chokeholds in Pennsylvania
State Sen. Sharif Street was joined by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and other state and local officials in Philadelphia Thursday to call for a ban for a ban on chokeholds by law enforcement in Pennsylvania. It comes as lawmakers in Harrisburg consider a series of reforms and as protests demanding an end to police brutality enter their 20th day.
Street, D-Philadelphia, plans to introduce a bill to ban on “the use of the standard chokehold and define positional asphyxia as any action that inhibits breath or the flow of blood to the brain due to physical position” in the state.
These types of restraints are not allowed to be used by police officers in departments accredited by the state’s Chief of Police Association, Street said in a memo seeking co-sponsors for the bill. However, he said according to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, 118 of about 1,000 law enforcement agencies have this accreditation.
Philadelphia’s City Council is considering a similar ban.
“‘I can’t breathe’ is the painful cry that brings us here today to have this discussion,” said Shapiro during a press conference on the bill at Philadelphia City Hall. “We must listen to that cry, I believe, use the power that each of us has in order to bring about meaningful change.”
Shapiro said thousands of Pennsylvanians see themselves in George Floyd — the Minnesota man who died while an officer placed his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes — and it was imperative for law enforcement to win back their trust.
One way to do so, said Shapiro, is to ban chokeholds in the state.
“Chokeholds can kill people,” said Shapiro, adding they’re too dangerous to use as a method of restraint.
“Speeches are not going to cut it,” said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. “Expressions of outrage and anger at these kinds of killings are not going to do. We have to make sure we take appropriate steps to legislate.”
Senate Republicans are considering federal legislation that would enact some changes in policing, though Democrats have been quick to argue the proposals don’t go far enough, including Casey.
“This bill does not really ban chokeholds,” he said.
In addition to a ban on chokeholds, Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering the creation of a mandatory statewide database listing police misconduct. Departments would be required to use the database when hiring officers, which Shapiro said was the first step to helping residents feel safer.
Street thanked police officers who he said “put their lives on the line.”
“But when your car is broken you don’t go to the shop and start talking about all the parts of the car that are working, you tell the mechanic what needs to be done to fix the situation,” he explained. “We acknowledge there are parts of our criminal justice system that are working but we need to talk about the parts that aren’t.”
Still, the database would remain confidential, whereas states like New Jersey and New York moved to make at least some of the information public.
