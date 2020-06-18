Philly Council committee advances two pieces of police reform package

The commission would permanently replace the current Police Advisory Commission. Supporters also hope it will have a more predictable budget, similar to the police oversight groups that operate in other major cities, including New York and Chicago, which make funding proportional to the police department’s budget.

Staff members on the current commission, created by an executive order in 1993, are expected to be part of the new agency, according to a source familiar with the legislation.

Hans Menos, the PAC’s executive director, said he supports the bill.

“Though we’ve received a lot of support for our initiatives, many people have expressed that the policy work that we put forward should be an aspect of our work and not its primary focus. The feedback across the board is that PAC should lead investigations into police misconduct,” Menos said.

Both measures passed out of committee by an 8-1 vote. City Councilman Brian O’Neil was the only committee member to vote against both bills.

The measures are expected to pass the full Council before June 25, the last legislative session on the calendar before the body breaks for summer. They were introduced after a veto-proof majority of City Council sent a letter to the Kenney administration stating the signees could not approve a $19 million increase to the Philadelphia Police Department’s budget.

The next day, Kenney abruptly rescinded his proposal to send additional funding to the scandal-plagued department, which has recently come under fire for using tear gas to disperse protesters who blocked traffic on I-676 during a massive demonstration earlier this month, and for apparently allowing two groups of mostly white men with bats and other makeshift weapons to gather in public and to assault some people — one outside the police district in Fishtown and the other guarding the statue of Christopher Columbus in South Philadelphia.

Saying the department faced a “crisis of legitimacy,” the letter, signed by 14 of Council’s 17 members, also laid out 15 policy changes aimed at ensuring “transparency and accountability.”

Some of those changes are now codified in the bills Council is considering.

“We need to carpe diem — seize the moment and make appropriate changes so that citizens of Philadelphia have a degree of confidence that they are respected as taxpayers and treated as citizens of this country with dignity and respect,” City Councilmember Curtis Jones said.

Council is also considering a measure that would expressly prohibit chokeholds and other physical restraints while detaining suspects, including hogtying and the “placement of body weight on the head, face, neck, chest or back.”

Another bill would require a public hearing within 30 days of the city “executing, entering into or amending” its contract with the Fraternal Order of Police, the union that represents city officers.

Under the measure, the hearing would address the cost of the contract, as well as terms and conditions under consideration, among other things. Council, however, would not have the authority to stop any agreements from becoming binding and effective.

Both bills will be discussed during a hearing next Tuesday before Council’s Committee on Public Safety, but neither measure is expected to go before the full Council for a vote until the fall, according to a source familiar with the legislation.