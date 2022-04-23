A new group will keep a watchful eye on regulations designed to prevent Philadelphia police from stopping people for minor traffic infractions in the city.

The accountability group was formed by Philadelphia City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas. He said the new regulation limiting police car stops, which became effective in March, needs to be carefully monitored to be sure racial equity occurs while also ensuring public safety.

The measure, believed to be the first of its kind in the country, is designed to prevent the disproportionately high number of Black drivers being pulled over for things such as broken taillights and about a dozen other traffic violations.

“The purpose of the committee is to ensure that we don’t have those unintended consequences and to monitor what’s taking place and to communicate that information to myself, to members of council, as well as to the leaders of the department, the police department and to the administration,” Thomas said.