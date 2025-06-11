Philly ICE protest: 15 arrested, several injured after altercation between police, protesters
One witness said a Philadelphia police officer hit a protester “wherever he could” despite the protester not offering any resistance.
Amid growing nationwide protests against the Trump administration’s mass deportation policies, a Center City demonstration on Tuesday ended with 15 arrests and multiple injuries involving police and protesters.
Around 200 protesters had gathered and blocked traffic outside Philadelphia’s Federal Department of Corrections to protest increasing ICE raids and detainments.
An altercation ensued at 10th and Market streets as protesters were marching in the street.
The protest was peaceful, witnesses said, until about 50 police officers closed on the marchers on Market Street and moved among them, in an apparent effort to break up the march. As seen in a video shared with WHYY News partner 6abc, a police officer got into a confrontation with a masked protester and forcibly restrained him.
Philadelphia police said the marchers were blocking a roadway and endangering public safety, and ordered the marchers to disperse three times before moving in.
Tony Reyes had just finished his workday around 6:30 p.m. when he says he saw three police officers using force on a protester.
“They just slammed him into the ground and then they took a baton to him,” Reyes said. “They smashed his face into the ground.”
Reyes said an officer was hitting a protester “wherever he could” despite the protester not offering any resistance, and it continued for several minutes.
When reached by WHYY News, the department said it had no comment.
Reyes said police officers kept five protesters handcuffed for 30 minutes before they were taken from the scene.
Police said 14 of those arrested were charged with disorderly conduct; the other was charged with aggravated assault on police.
Four people — two officers and two of those arrested — were treated for minor injuries.
The department confirmed “several officers employed force while making arrests,” adding that ”every use of force has been documented and will undergo a review to ensure compliance with departmental guidelines.”
Residents Anaya Mcglotten and Makiaya Smith said they were leaving the CVS at the corner of 10th and Market when they saw police officers throwing bikes at protesters. The officers then detained a handful of protesters and lined them up against a nearby building.
“It seemed to me like a humiliation tactic,” Mcglotten said. “These people didn’t do anything. You can’t arrest them because they didn’t do anything wrong. It was a peaceful protest.”
The detainees were then placed in police vehicles after loudly questioning why they were being detained.
The protest was the latest objecting to federal government policies and actions on immigration. A day earlier, Philadelphia labor unions rallied to call for an end to ICE raids.
On Saturday, June 14, the “No Kings” movement will hold what’s expected to be the largest protest of Trump’s second term, with more than 1,000 events nationwide, including a “flagship” protest in Philadelphia.
