Philly Council members call for ambassadors, not police, to enforce social distancing

A group of Philadelphia City Council members are calling for an alternative to Philadelphia Police being in charge of enforcing social distancing requirements. Council members have an alternative idea: social distancing ambassadors.

Five members of council signed off on Councilmember Isaiah Thomas’ request to Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration to create a new post to enforce regulations meant to contain COVID-19.

“With the tension that is here, not just in Philadelphia but across the country, as it relates to policing we want to make sure that the conversation is taking place and there’s a certain level of trust and people are not targeted because of anything but the need to social distance,” Thomas said, explaining his reasoning behind the proposal.

Thomas said he hopes the ambassadors will be from the neighborhoods where they would be assigned.