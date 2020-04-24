Domestic violence under the quarantine

Guests: Irene Lindsay Brantley, Tony Lapp, Susan Pearlstein

Domestic violence appears to be increasing as people are forced to shelter in place with their abuser. Living in close quarters, stress from the pandemic, and financial insecurity are increasing the risk for victims of domestic abuse. And leaving is even more fraught with the fear of coronavirus infection. This hour, we talk about domestic violence during the pandemic and how the quarantine is making it harder for people to get help. We'll also talk about the resources that are still available. Our guests are IRENE LINDSAY BRANTLEY, program director of Women in Transition, TONY LAPP, co-director of Menergy, and SUSAN PEARLSTEIN, co-supervisor of the Family Law Unit at Philadelphia Legal Assistance.