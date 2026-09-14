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About 100 protesters gathered outside Philadelphia City Hall on Monday to demand a moratorium on data centers, which are needed to power the rapid growth of artificial intelligence.

The residents and environmentalists called on Mayor Cherelle Parker and City Council members to prevent the development of AI data centers until strict city regulations are implemented.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro last month signed an executive order that aims to mitigate the impacts of data centers. However, there are no local zoning laws or regulations in Philadelphia that govern data center development.

“There’s way too much at stake to let data centers expand without guardrails. City officials have the power to protect us before it’s too late,” said Sonya Sanders, who spoke at the protest as a Grays Ferry resident and board president of the community group Philly Thrive. “We’re calling on city officials to press pause, write rules that protect us and establish a process that makes sure Philadelphians decide what is built in our neighborhoods.”