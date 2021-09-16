Remembering Ken Steif, an urban planner who used data to make cities more just

The neighborhood plan Steif hoped to implement in Spruce Hill was delayed by the pandemic, and it finally got off the ground the weekend after his funeral under the guidance of his friend and colleague Akira Rodriguez and his former student Sydney Goldstein.

The idea is to bring engagement to the community, giving residents an opportunity to learn about development, urban history, and land use policy through short videos and interactive maps of zoning parcels. A photographic survey then allows residents to look through the various building types in the neighborhood and decide which ones they would like to see preserved.

Rodriguez unveiled the tool at the Clark Park Farmers Market last Saturday. More than 100 people took the survey.

“Ken was very much about helping people argue with correct information,” said Rodriguez, a professor of city and regional planning at the University of Pennsylvania. “He liked when people argued, he liked when they engaged, when they were passionate, when people were learning and making better decisions.”

Although the model he created can be used across the city, and outside it, it is appropriate that it is first being used in Spruce Hill. He loved this corner of West Philadelphia, with all its vibrant street life, active porch culture, its intellectual and political engagement. Steif moved there in 2000 to attend Drexel (although he ended up getting his bachelor’s from Temple). He hosted block parties, house parties, DJ nights at the long-gone Elena’s Soul Lounge, and baseball games.

“He liked his music funky, his food spicy, and his neighborhood funky,” Fichman said. “When you live here a long time there really is a serious community feel that other parts of the city don’t have. At his service, you could really feel that. It was in the neighborhood and he was a neighborhood guy.”

Steif is survived by his wife, Diana Owens Steif and their sons Emil and Malcolm Steif, as well as his mother Caroline Werth, father, Paul Steif and brother, Dan.

Steif had known since 2021 that his prognosis was not good. He prepared a plan for his own funeral, including picking out the musical selection and penning a speech that his brother read to the assembled masses. Afterwards, everyone went to Renata’s, a popular neighborhood restaurant, and then to the Ethiopian bar Gojo’s leafy back patio to drink and reminisce.

On the edge of the neighborhood he called home for 21 years, the iconic Woodlands of West Philadelphia is Steif’s final resting place. His grave is 50 feet from the community garden plot that he tended with his wife Diana.

At the funeral, Steif’s speech, laced with humor, also included parting words to his young sons.

“Find something you love to do. Try all the things until you find it. My life was grand because of my loving family and because I found something that inspires me. I turned that inspiration into a job, but rarely was it work,” wrote Steif. “You have to experiment; experience and learn. You have to talk to people — weird people; smart people; different people.”

