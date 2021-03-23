During this pandemic, it has become more clear than ever that the ability to stay at home safely can be a literal life-and-death issue. Housing is an issue that has broad consequences for Philadelphia families’ well-being and public health, which requires concerted and clear action from city government.

One important policy for ensuring housing stability is the maintenance of revenue streams that were established to capture the value of new development in desirable neighborhoods, a policy highlighted in the Mayor’s Housing Action Plan. Such development is ultimately governed by regulations in the zoning code that state what can and cannot be built. These provisions, overseen by the Planning Commission, may seem arcane, but ultimately make a difference to the everyday lives of Philadelphians through this system.

Some in City Hall, however, seem to have other priorities than easing the burden of Philadelphians struggling to make rent or keep up their homes.

Two weeks ago, City Councilmembers introduced a series of bills to the Rules Committee that were intended to reform and rewrite sections of the zoning code. Since the 2012 rewrite, the zoning code has been regularly adjusted on a yearly basis, in response to lingering issues and loopholes that result in unnecessary variances and Zoning Board appeals.

Working with the Planning Commission, Councilmembers have recognized this ongoing project and have closely worked in tandem. In particular, Bill 210078, introduced by 7th District Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez, was a close collaboration between Council, housing advocates, and the Planning Commission over the past year that successfully addressed multiple zoning issues.

In this round of revisions, however, things didn’t go so smoothly.

The bill was met with indignation at the bill’s hearing before the council’s Rules Committee. Councilmember Cherelle Parker of the 9th District opposed a revision to allow for more accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in single-family rowhouse (RSA-5) zoned lots, as well as one that would slightly decrease the minimum lot size needed for an RSA-5 or small multifamily (RM-1) dwelling unit. She voiced her opposition citing concerns about overcrowding and other quality-of-life issues in her district.