Philly Council passes resolution to give itself more power over development

It’s unanimous — City Council passed a resolution Thursday giving the legislative body more power over what gets built in the city.

The resolution introduced by Councilmember Brian O’Neill on behalf of Council President Darrell Clarke aims to create a council-led Zoning Code Review Commission. Adopted once before in 2019, the resolution represents a continuation of Clarke’s efforts to rework the code that regulates land use and development in the city and give councilmembers more control over their districts.

Under the legislation, councilmembers and their appointees would lead the commission to review the code, which was last revised in 2012. The commission will hold public hearings and submit a report recommending code changes to City Council and the mayor.

The proposed commission has generated some pushback from critics who see it as an attempt to circumvent the existing system and undo changes that were made to depoliticize land use decisions. Philadelphia already has a City Planning Commission that advises the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA), the body charged with approving variances for projects that don’t fit within the existing regulations. That body, however, is not controlled by Council. The mayor appoints planning commissioners and the commission is chaired by the administration’s director of planning and development. ZBA members are also appointed by the mayor. The Kenney administration also created a new steering committee this year to guide city planning officials as they embark on an update to the master plan created in 2012, along with the zoning.

De’Wayne Drummond, chairman of the Crosstown Coalition and president of the Mantua Civic Association, said the coalition would participate in the commission but that its members didn’t agree with the need for it.

“We’d rather see a professional ZBA with an emphasis on transparency than a committee to review the hard work that so many of us did in producing the 2012 zoning code,” Drummond said.