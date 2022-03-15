Philly-area beer brewers are helping Ukraine in its war against Russia by doing what they do best: brewing beer.

A craft brewery in Lviv has stopped production in order to switch gears into making weapons. It is now asking small brewers around the world to make its signature beer, and send sales proceeds back to Ukraine as humanitarian aid.

Pravda Brewery, with a downtown restaurant featuring its own orchestra, normally brews just over one million liters of beer a year. That makes it tiny compared to large-scale operations like Anheuser-Busch (maker of the popular Chernihivske beer) and Carlsberg (maker of Lvivske).

“A big, mass brewery would easily do that amount in a couple days,” said co-owner Yuri Zastavny, who develops original beers that are unique to Ukraine.

“Craft brewing is developing in Ukraine,” he said last week in an online streaming video. “We were not the first, but one of the first breweries in Ukraine. Now there are a lot of breweries.”