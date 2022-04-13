I’ve watched, brokenhearted, as Russia has relentlessly attacked Ukrainian cities, and I’ve tried to imagine the horror as I’ve read the reports of the mass graves left behind.

I’m not alone in recoiling from the cruelty of the unprovoked attacks. All of America has witnessed the devastation, and our nation has responded with an outpouring of compassion. Fundraisers have sprung up both online and on the streets. News outlets have focused an around-the-clock spotlight on Ukraine. And just last month, President Joe Biden signed a funding bill that included $13.6 billion for everything from military equipment and training for Ukraine’s military to money for Ukrainian refugees.

The help is desperately needed, and America’s response is laudable. I’m proud that America is opening its doors to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing the carnage in their country. I’m impressed that Philadelphia—a city with a thriving Ukrainian community—will be a destination for thousands of those refugees. But as proud as I am to see American generosity on display at a time when the world needs to see it, I am also ashamed, because for refugees and immigrants of color, the response to Ukraine emphasizes the racism undergirding America’s immigration policies.

Some might believe that only right-wing administrations have put restrictions on immigration from countries with Black and brown inhabitants. After all, we all saw then-presidential candidate Donald Trump descending an escalator to declare that Mexico was sending criminals and rapists to America. And when he was elected, Trump followed that rhetoric up with policies focused on keeping brown people out of the country.

The bias against non-white immigrants is not limited to conservatives, however. Even now, the Biden administration is engaged in furious debates over how to address illegal immigration on America’s Southern Border. Black immigrants have also been deprioritized under Biden. His administration has sent 20,000 people back to Haiti—to a country where the president was recently assassinated, where gangs are running the capital city, and where ordinary citizens are running for their lives. Cameroonians are also being deported, even as hundreds of thousands of people there have been displaced by civil war and regional conflicts in the West African country.