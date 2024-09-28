From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The African Family Health Organization (AFAHO) opened its new health clinic in Darby, Delaware County, on Friday.

The clinic will serve non- and under-insured residents, particularly African and Caribbean immigrants in Delco and Southwest Philly. It will initially provide primary care for internal medicine and offer family planning services, with plans to expand into behavioral and dental health services in the future.

Oni Richards, executive director of AFAHO, said that she was “overwhelmed … just to see this clinic come to life.”

“It’s been a long-term dream to be able to offer a place for our community to get not just health care, but quality health care,” Richards said. “Where they’ll be cared for, where they’ll be surrounded with love and support.”

Richards emphasized the importance of cultural competency in serving the health care needs of a community.

“I just can’t wait to see what this center will do for the community in terms of really improving our health outcomes,” she said. “It’s not just going to a doctor and seeing a doctor and getting medication, but looking at people in a holistic way, right, and addressing all of these determinants that impact people’s health.”