‘A game changer’: AFAHO’s new health center will serve uninsured, underinsured residents in Delco
The clinic will serve non- and under-insured residents, with a specific focus on African and Caribbean immigrants.
From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
The African Family Health Organization (AFAHO) opened its new health clinic in Darby, Delaware County, on Friday.
The clinic will serve non- and under-insured residents, particularly African and Caribbean immigrants in Delco and Southwest Philly. It will initially provide primary care for internal medicine and offer family planning services, with plans to expand into behavioral and dental health services in the future.
Oni Richards, executive director of AFAHO, said that she was “overwhelmed … just to see this clinic come to life.”
“It’s been a long-term dream to be able to offer a place for our community to get not just health care, but quality health care,” Richards said. “Where they’ll be cared for, where they’ll be surrounded with love and support.”
Richards emphasized the importance of cultural competency in serving the health care needs of a community.
“I just can’t wait to see what this center will do for the community in terms of really improving our health outcomes,” she said. “It’s not just going to a doctor and seeing a doctor and getting medication, but looking at people in a holistic way, right, and addressing all of these determinants that impact people’s health.”
Dr. Monica Taylor, chair of the Delaware County Council, attended the event along with other elected officials and community leaders.
Taylor said AFAHO has been a “wonderful partner” to the county.
“To be able to open this here in Darby, understanding the health care access issues that we have, and being able to expand that for our community and making it more easily accessible … it’s just a game changer for us,” she said.
Theo Kabangai, operations director at AFAHO, said he’s “excited” to see the team’s vision come to life.
“It’s been a vision, a mission,” he said. “Now it’s here. It’s in fulfillment.”
Tiguida Kaba founded AFAHO in 2005 to address the health care needs of African and Caribbean immigrant communities in Southwest Philadelphia and beyond. The organization has since expanded to include educational, social and language services, reaching more than 2,000 people annually.
Kaba attributed the clinic’s opening to Richards’ leadership and the efforts of AFAHO’s staff.
“We are there for the people,” she said.
Those interested in learning more about the clinic and its services can visit the AFAHO website, or drop by the clinic at 875 Main Street, Darby, Delaware County.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.