Community members and organization leaders of the African Family Health Organization, or AFAHO, gathered Saturday to celebrate African and Caribbean culture.

The small block party in Southwest Philly is the first of its kind. Executive director Oni Richards said she was excited to celebrate the communities they serve, especially the middle through high school students that attend the African Youth Empowerment Program, an after-school offering. Several of the students, about 90% of whom are immigrants or refugees from African countries, recently graduated high school and are attending college in the fall.

“Today is about them. We have other events for adults, elders, but I don’t think they get celebrated enough, we focus more on the negative too much,” Richards said. “This is just a way for us as staff as an organization to say we see you, we appreciate you, we acknowledge you, you’ve done a great job this year.”

Richards said the program offers mentorship, builds community, and supports struggling students with tutoring and homework help… The program’s goal is to equip the students with the skills and tools they need to attend college or trade schools.

Ouedraogo Kris, 19, has participated in the after-school program since 2020. He said AFAHO is his “second family.”

“I come there, they help me with my homework,” Kris said. “If I got stuff, they can help me with that, if I’ve got problems, they can help with that.”