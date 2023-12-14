WURD’s ‘Radio XALAAT’ gives Philly’s African diaspora ‘a home on the radio dial’

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As immigration officials drew criticism last week for lurking outside Philadelphia courtroom hearings for holding and deportation, voices from across the community came out in protest.

Rights groups gathered outside the Criminal Justice Center on Dec. 4 to protest the practice. They warned predatory behavior by ICE would disrupt immigrants’ due process rights and deter victims of crimes from coming forward for fear of imperiling their legal status.

The protest marked a moment of unity among the city’s many immigrant groups. Elhadji Ndiaye, a Senegalese-born city analyst and radio host, urged listeners of his weekly program on WURD to join in expressing their outrage.

“As a certified ‘Welcoming City’ … there is no excuse for Philadelphia’s cruel collaboration with ICE,” Ndiaye said on a Dec. 2 edition of Radio XALAAT.

Radio XALAAT (pronounced “ha-laht”) is named after a word in Wolof, the West African language, which means “to think before speaking.” Founded in 2003, Ndiaye’s program has evolved alongside an African diaspora in Philadelphia whose size and impact have quietly swelled.

According to Pew Charitable Trusts research, foreign-born residents and their children now comprise over a quarter of Philadelphia’s population. Additionally, people arriving from Africa and the Caribbean have been the fastest-growing group, numbering 120,000.

When Ndiaye started his radio show twenty years ago, he broadcasted from a studio the size of a kitchenette. Now, his show reaches hundreds, with a concentrated audience in Southwest Philadelphia’s burgeoning “Africatown.”

As in the United States, digital media have transformed the way many in Africa get their news and entertainment. But radio remains a favorite mode of communication on the continent and in the diaspora — making it a prime platform to disseminate information to the city’s African immigrant population.

“Until midnight on 96.1 FM, all you hear is resources,” Ndiaye said. Between instrumental interludes of West African classics like Youssouf N’dour from Senegal or Toumani Diabate from Mali, Ndiaye packs his program with tips for becoming a homeowner, securing legal status, and getting vaccinated.