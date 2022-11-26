The African Cultural Alliance of North America received a $9 million state grant on Black Friday, adding to funds that will support the development of Africatown in Southwest Philadelphia.

ACANA, a nonprofit that has provided social and legal support for African immigrants in Philly since the early 2000s, will use the funds to develop commercial and residential properties in a portion of Southwest Philly that has become home to many Philadelphians born in Africa. The area will be from S. 47th Street and Baltimore Avenue to S. 74th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard.

The $9 million check came from Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which provides Office of the Budget funds for cultural and civic organizations that boost “employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity.”

“This is city, state, federal, and private partners working collaboratively with a vision, and that vision is the Africatown project,” said State Representative Jordan Harris, who represents a part of Southwest Philly that Africatown will run through.

The plans for Africatown are numerous. There’s a $16 million headquarters in the works that will house a community center, banquet hall, and health center; the imminent acquisition of an existing grocery store on Chester Ave; plus additional support for the Woodland Ave Commercial Corridor, which lies within the designated area’s bounds.