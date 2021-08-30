Philly welcomes over 500 Afghan evacuees, and more are coming soon

The latest arrivals come amid what Secretary of State Antony Blinken described as “the most dangerous time in an already extraordinarily dangerous mission.”

A U.S. drone strike on Sunday blew up a vehicle carrying “multiple suicide bombers” from Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate, U.S. officials said, before they could attack the ongoing evacuation at Kabul’s international airport.

Mayor Jim Kenney said the city anticipates “Operation Allies Refuge PHL” to pick up speed in the coming days.

Philadelphia officials previously put out a call for translators to assist displaced Afghans arriving in the U.S. Anyone who speaks Dari, Pashto, Urdu, or Farsi, can sign up to volunteer with the Philadelphia Medical Reserve Corps.