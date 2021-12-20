Philadelphia activists were among those who rallied under an Afghan flag outside the White House in Washington, D.C. Sunday afternoon, calling for sanctions to be lifted in Afghanistan to avoid mass starvation in that country. Similar rallies were held in London and Vienna.

International sanctions were imposed on Afghanistan when the Taliban took over in August after 20 years of U.S. occupation. What resulted was a severe economic crisis, coupled with a drought that is expected to create food insecurity for nearly 23 million people this winter, according to the United Nations. Under current conditions, aid groups say about one million children are predicted to die.

Author and activist Gulmakai Saleh of North Philadelphia, who fled Afghanistan with her family during the Soviet occupation and moved to the U.S. at age 4, helped bring together a dozen speakers to appear on the street outside the White House gates.