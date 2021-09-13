‘It does present a difficulty’

Pennsylvania’s Democratic congressional members say they’re still parsing this range of reactions.

On the question of withdrawal, they’re fairly unified: nobody wants to keep the war in Afghanistan going. But when it comes to the Biden administration’s decision not to extend the withdrawal date past August 31 in order to evacuate more Americans, or secure visas for Afghans who worked for the U.S. military, some Democratic electeds say they’ve gotten frustrated with the administration.

Susan Wild (PA-07), a moderate Democrat who represents a district in the Lehigh Valley, has been among the most critical — particularly after two ISIS-K bombings in Kabul killed 13 U.S. servicemembers and dozens of Afghans on August 26.

In a statement that day, she said it appeared the evacuation process had been “egregiously mishandled” by the Biden administration.

“Quite honestly, I think I was tougher on the president than most of my Democratic constituents,” she acknowledged, several days after the withdrawal had been finalized. She noted that In the wake of that attack, she had “softened” her opinion of the administration’s handling of the situation, but that she still has concerns. Namely, she wants to know why the withdrawal process didn’t start sooner, why the administration was so surprised when Afghanistan fell immediately to the Taliban, and why U.S. allies weren’t evacuated more quickly.

Two of Wild’s Democratic colleagues in nearby, more liberal districts agreed that congress should hold hearings on the withdrawal. But Rep. Madeleine Dean (PA-04) of Montgomery County and Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (PA-05) of Delaware County both also said they don’t think a smooth departure was possible.

“Obviously I haven’t spoken to all my constituents, but I believe there was a broad consensus that it was time for the war in Afghanistan to end, that in fact, it was past time for the war in Afghanistan to end,” Dean said. “So there is a sense of, ‘Thank you, President Biden.’”

Republicans have meanwhile unequivocally branded the process a disaster. Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania’s departing GOP U.S. Senator, summed up the party line in a statement calling the American withdrawal “nothing short of a tragedy.”

“The miscalculation to rapidly withdraw our forces to meet symbolic rather than strategic deadlines has created a rapidly unfolding humanitarian disaster that will lead to only more pain and suffering for the people of Afghanistan,” he said.

Dean says statements along those lines are no surprise, and she’s expecting Republicans to bring up the withdrawal to critique Democrats in upcoming elections. “But shame on them,” she said. “This is a war that needed to end … And if they try to win an election on that, shame on them.”

“It’s far from clear to me … that anyone has any real solutions on how it could have been done better,” Scanlon added. “Yes, it could have been different, but you know, it was a war zone, and we don’t get to make all the rules.”

The fact remains, Biden’s poll numbers are now underwater for the first time in his presidency. An average of recent polls has his approval rating dipping below 50% around August 27, in the midst of the withdrawal, and it’s now down to a little over 45%.

Mailey, the Franklin County Democratic Committee chair, has been watching those numbers closely. It’s always hard to rally Democratic votes in Franklin, but she says it becomes harder — in any race — when the president is unpopular.

“Any drop in polls at this point, simply because we are such a polarized country, it does present a difficulty,” she said. “Especially moving forward to the midterms, they’re always, always … going to be difficult for the party in power.”

Afghanistan isn’t the only factor affecting Biden’s polling, Borick noted. But it’s a big one, with potential implications for his domestic agenda.

“Polls matter for presidents, not only at election time, but during any period where they’re trying to leverage action in congress,” he said. “It’s important that the president be able to manage his approval ratings and build those back up if he wants to be as successful as he can with his agenda. And it’s a big agenda.”