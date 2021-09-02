‘No one wants to say no’: Philly landlords work to resettle Afghan evacuees

As the U.S. military processes the thousands of people evacuated from Afghanistan over the last few days, Philadelphia’s largest refugee resettlement agencies, along with its largest landlord association, are busy assembling a network of temporary and permanent housing placements for those who want to make the city their new home.

To date, more than 2,300 evacuees have arrived at Philadelphia International Airport, one of the few airports in the nation that has welcomed Afghans who fled the country in the wake of the Taliban takeover. But local officials don’t expect all of them to stick around, even on a short-term basis, in part because they may have family or friends elsewhere in the country who are able to put them up.

Lucy Rabbaa, director of social services for HIAS Pennsylvania, said her organization expects to start the process of permanently resettling roughly 100 people in the coming weeks, with the Nationalities Service Center coordinating help for an additional 100 people. Everyone who has come to Philadelphia so far is being processed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.

Rabbaa, who has worked for resettlement agencies for the last 15 years, said this is one of the biggest crises she’s ever responded to. And yet, she doesn’t think finding places for 200 people will be an insurmountable task, in part because she thinks there’s a greater sense of a “moral obligation” to help this group of people because the crisis is rooted in the end of a war initiated by the U.S.

“No one wants to say ‘no’ here,” said Rabbaa.