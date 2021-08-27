Do you speak Dari or Pashto? Philly wants your help welcoming displaced Afghans

Philadelphia health officials are searching for translators to help usher displaced Afghans into the U.S. — specifically people who speak Dari or Pashto.

It’s still not clear exactly when people will begin arriving at the Philadelphia International Airport, which the Biden administration tapped as one of the first places to begin welcoming refugees fleeing from the violence that has engulfed Afghanistan in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from the country and the Taliban’s swift takeover.

Jim Garrow, a spokesman for Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health, says a lot of the details about arrival and resettlement are still being worked out by a network of city, state and federal agencies and nonprofits. But he said one thing is already clear: the more people who can help overcome language barriers, the better.