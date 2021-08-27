Over the past several weeks, we have seen tens of thousands of Afghans risk their lives daily to make their way to safety in the United States — after risking their lives for years helping the American military.

But what we have witnessed in the last few days shows that helping the military is not enough. People are now scrambling to save their own lives.

One of the ways refugees can do that is to file applications for humanitarian parole so that they can find refuge in the U.S. However, a major barrier to that application must be dismantled first: We need the United States Citizenship and Immigrations Services to waive all fees.

Understanding the need for humanitarian parole requires a very brief and oversimplified explanation of Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) status, which is available to an individual who helped the military and their immediate family member, defined as spouse and minor children only. This means that adult children, siblings, and countless others who form the close cultural web of Afghan society, while not eligible for status here in the U.S., are in the crosshairs of the Taliban in Afghanistan because of the wide net they cast in targeting those who helped the U.S.

Realizing this, President Joe Biden’s administration has made it clear that Afghans here who can establish the danger of other relatives stuck in Afghanistan may file applications for humanitarian parole as a stopgap measure to bring them to safety.