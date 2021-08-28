What the Supreme Court’s overturn of the CDC’s eviction moratorium means for Philly

A U.S. Supreme Court opinion on Thursday lifted the Biden administration’s federal ban on evictions, putting millions of vulnerable area renters at risk of losing the roof over their heads as delta variant cases continue to surge. But in Philadelphia, many renters will be protected, thanks to local policies.

A patchwork of pandemic-era eviction protections have shifted repeatedly throughout the past year and a half, aiming to reduce spread of the virus by lessening housing volatility. The latest federal moratorium, imposed by the Centers for Disease Control, blocked most evictions through Oct. 3 in areas with “heightened levels of community spread” of COVID-19.

Holly Beck, a housing attorney with the nonprofit Community Legal Services, said the most recent moratorium was also designed to give renters — and landlords — time to tap billions in rental assistance programs. The Supreme Court ruling upends that timeline, she says.

“There remain thousands of applications still being processed for rental assistance,” Beck said. She explained that the ruling means that tenants who thought they had until Oct. 3 to stabilize their housing or vacate and find new housing could find themselves at risk of immediate homelessness.

“[They are] now facing immediate surprise eviction with no prior notice about what date it might occur,” Beck said.