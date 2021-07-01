Philly courts just extended eviction protections again. Here’s what that means

The requirement for Philadelphia landlords who want to evict tenants must first go through the city’s eviction diversion program and apply for rental assistance by Aug. 31, according to an order issued late by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court late Wednesday evening. The order extended a previous mandate that was set to expire Wednesday.

The move won cheers from housing advocates, who called it a win for tenants still reeling from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philadelphia has won national recognition for the program, and the U.S. Justice Department cited WHYY’s reporting in a letter to state supreme court chief justices for the use of the eviction diversion and rental assistance. On Wednesday, the White House hosted an eviction prevention summit and also credited Philadelphia’s system.

Councilmember Helen Gym spearheaded the bill that made the eviction diversion program possible last year.

“I think there is a commitment more than ever that we want to end poverty-based evictions in the city of Philadelphia,” Gym said. “We are showing we can do it and if the poorest large city in the country can show that we can end it, I think anybody can.”

The Philadelphia Municipal Court on April 1 began requiring landlords seeking to evict tenants for nonpayment of rent to enter Philadelphia’s Eviction Diversion Program, seek rental assistance, and to wait 45 days before filing in court.

Patrick Dugan, the municipal court’s judge, requested the Pennsylvania Supreme Court grant the extension.

“It is anticipated that the Court will be overwhelmed with filing of eviction cases based on non-payment of rent and that the continuation of the Philadelphia Municipal Court Diversion Program will enable the Court to manage the backlog of evictions…” Dugan wrote in his request.

A Philadelphia court order to ban lockouts expired Wednesday, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s nationwide ban remains in effect through the end of July.

There are about 2,000 eviction cases in the city limbo that could move forward after the moratorium is lifted.

With all of the rapid changes to eviction laws, it’s difficult to keep up, so here is everything you need to know about your rights when it comes to eviction court.