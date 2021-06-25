Brook worked with the Pennsylvania Apartment Association and as a result, the main amendments added included removing the presumption of a violation, allowing landlords to use eviction histories up to four years, and increasing the time for landlords to provide a rejection from two to three business days.

Andre Del Valle, the Pennsylvania Apartment Association’s Director of Government Affairs, said the compromise was workable for the group’s members.

“We are at a place where we can live with the bill and we want to continue to be at the table to work through the regulation process and work on implementation over the next couple of months,” Del Valle said.

The law includes an 18-month evaluation period with stakeholders to make sure the law will be working as intended. This will provide Council to decide whether or not the legislation will need to be adjusted, especially as eviction sealing efforts move forward at the state level.

The other landlord association, the Homeowners Association of Philadelphia (HAPCO) continues to oppose the bill.

“This is a backdoor attempt to get a sealing bill through the city of Philadelphia [and] the city doesn’t have the right,” Paul Cohen, HAPCO’s general counsel said.

Cohen also feels landlords have been consistently targeted when other industries like car and mortgage companies are allowed to base decisions on credit and delinquent histories.

“Why is it only landlords who are being singled out this way? It’s not right,” he said.

Brooks admits that she supports eviction sealings on the state level but rejects that this bill does that. She said this is about giving renters a fair shot at finding housing and encouraging landlords to examine potential tenants holistically rather than relying on incomplete information.

“The Renters’ Access Act reforms the rental application and tenant screening process to increase transparency and accountability while reducing discrimination,” Brooks said. “It does not create a process for eviction sealing, which would have to pass at the state level, but if such legislation were to take effect, these bills would accommodate that change.”

The bill will now move to the Mayor’s Office to be signed into law.