‘An unjust system’: Philly advocates hold 24-hour bailout ahead of the holidays

A group that advocates for the end of cash bail in Philadelphia is helping people get out of detention over the holidays.

The Philadelphia Bail Fund seeks to bail out a dozen people in a 24-hour period that began at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The goal is to prevent them from having to spend the holidays in detention.

The group is using donated funds to post bail for people who cannot afford to do so themselves.

Fred Ginyard, the bail fund’s director of organizing and community engagement, said the cash bail system has failed the people of Philadelphia, especially those who cannot afford to post the money they need to be released.

“People who are presumed innocent pretrial are often held on hundreds of thousands of dollars of cash bail, and so they’re not able to be with their loved ones,” Ginyard said. “In particular, during the holiday season where it’s so important for our loved ones to be together, we want to do our part in bringing those folks home.”